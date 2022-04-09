Pattaya food vendors profit as young men face military draft

By Warapun Jaikusol
Daranee Jitpukpan did a roaring business selling pork meatballs to the Pattaya men called to military-conscription lottery.

They may or may not have been drafted, but everyone has to eat.

That’s what the food vendors who flocked to Pattaya School No. 2 April 7-10 knew as they readied their meals for the young Pattaya men called to military-conscription lottery.

Potential conscripts and their families arrived early and were happy to find plenty of breakfast options.

Meatball dealer Daranee Jitpukpan said the many Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing in place actually made food sales more organized than before the pandemic.


Pattaya School No. 2 became a clothing and food market for the 4-day period the military used the campus for their conscription selection process.









