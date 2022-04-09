Pattaya food vendors profit as young men face military draft

They may or may not have been drafted, but everyone has to eat.

That’s what the food vendors who flocked to Pattaya School No. 2 April 7-10 knew as they readied their meals for the young Pattaya men called to military-conscription lottery.



Potential conscripts and their families arrived early and were happy to find plenty of breakfast options.

Meatball dealer Daranee Jitpukpan said the many Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing in place actually made food sales more organized than before the pandemic.





































