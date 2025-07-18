FTI pushes ‘Made in Thailand’ strategy to shield SMEs from U.S. tariff fallout

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is confident in Thailand’s negotiating team but urges the government to implement protective measures and use its stimulus budget to shield small and medium-sized enterprises from potential impacts.

Nawa Jantanasurakon, FTI Vice Chairman, stated that while many industrial groups are willing to accept a zero percent import tariff from the United States, some, like the chemical industry, require more time to adapt. He noted that the automotive sector has already begun adjusting by reducing exports to the U.S. in anticipation of new tax measures. However, the motorcycle and auto parts sectors remain exposed.







Nawa revealed that the industrial confidence index for June 2025 was relatively low at 87.7, with only one-third of the FTI’s 47 industry groups expressing confidence. He emphasized the need for the government to find new export markets to reduce reliance on the U.S., which currently accounts for 18 percent of Thai exports.

The FTI has submitted its recommendations to “Team Thailand” for the negotiations. It also urged the government to prioritize “Made in Thailand” goods when spending its 150 billion baht economic stimulus package to support local entrepreneurs. (NNT)



































