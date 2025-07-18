Thai government pushes ahead with 20-baht train fare, Land Bridge to drive long-term growth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is pushing forward with its 20-baht flat fare for all electric train lines and the Land Bridge megaproject, which it sees as key to unlocking sustained economic growth.

Speaking at the “Unlocking Thailand’s Future” seminar hosted by MCOT, Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri defended the 20-baht fare policy. She countered criticism that it uses national taxes to subsidize Bangkok residents by pointing out that the capital contributes the largest share of national tax revenue, at 48 to 49 percent. The ministry is preparing to submit three related pieces of legislation—the Rail Transport Act, the MRTA Act, and the Common Ticket Act—to parliament next month to facilitate the policy.







Manaporn emphasized that the Land Bridge project, which will connect the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, is crucial for long-term economic transformation. The project, with a total investment of one trillion Thai baht, will involve the construction of deep-sea ports and a dual-track railway, starting with an initial phase costing 500 billion Thai baht. The project is expected to cover development in four provinces: Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The ministry is also expediting the expansion of the dual-track railway from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai to connect with Laos and China, as well as the high-speed rail link between three airports to enhance national competitiveness. (NNT)



































