Thailand vows formal protest if new Cambodian landmines found, pledges firm response

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Joint Center for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration announced on Friday that Thailand will formally protest should new landmine placements by Cambodia be found.

This follows a July 16 incident where three Thai paramilitary rangers were injured by a landmine, escalating border tensions.

RAdm. Surasan Khongsiri, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, confirmed the injured soldiers are recovering. A mine disposal unit is investigating the site to determine if the landmine is newly laid or an old remnant, a process expected to take 2-3 days.







If the investigation confirms that new landmines have been laid, it would violate the 1999 Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, to which both nations are signatories. Thailand will not ignore such a finding.

RAdm. Surasan stated that Thailand would take “clear responsive action” if Thai sovereignty is breached, assuring the public that authorities are committed to resolving the situation based on facts and international principles.



Measures Implemented After Temple Incident

Following a recent incident at Ta Muen Thom Temple, where a Cambodian woman reportedly confronted Thai soldiers, both sides agreed on new measures. Tourist-related issues will be handled by respective national coordination teams. These seven-member units from each side will resolve ground-level problems without involving additional forces to prevent escalation. Both nations will also intensify tourist screening before temple visits.



Diplomatic Response and Future Talks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the landmine incident and is closely monitoring the investigation. A Deputy Spokesperson stated that if a new landmine placement is confirmed, it would constitute a “breach of the Convention.” Thailand will pursue various actions, including direct protests, especially if it violates the 2000 MOU and Thai sovereignty.

Thailand remains committed to international law and prefers bilateral negotiations to de-escalate tensions through existing mechanisms. The Ministry will formally invite Cambodia to a special Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting, hosted by Thailand in Bangkok this September. (TNA)



































