Fresh durian exports to China expected to total 700,000 tons

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives aims to export 700,000 tons of fresh durian to China this year, generating around 100 billion baht in revenue for the kingdom.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Thai products are well-received in China, especially durians which are highly popular and in demand.







The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives expects to export 700,000 metric tons of durian during the harvest season in Thailand’s Eastern Region. This would generate revenue of about 100 billion baht.

Spokesperson Anucha added that the high demand is the result of collaboration between state and private sector organizations, which helped ensure that the production process met the required standards.







He also noted that Thailand’s tourism sector is receiving a good response from China, with Thailand being one of the top five destinations for flights departing from China during the April 10-16 period.

Anucha reiterated that the government is ready to support Thai products and services to compete in the Chinese and global market by maintaining quality and compliance with international standards. (NNT)















