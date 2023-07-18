French National Day celebrated in Bangkok

French Ambassador of France to Thailand Thierry Mathou and his wife, Cécile Mathou, held the reception at Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada on Friday (July 14) as part of the celebration of the French National Day (Bastille Day).

The event was attended by many Thai personalities as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps in Thailand, representatives from public and private agencies, sponsors and distinguished guests from various sectors, in a lively atmosphere.







The Royal Thai Navy Orchestra came to perform at the reception, which also featured booths from sponsors.

In this occasion, the French Ambassador delivered a speech about the long-standing good relations and close cooperation between France and Thailand.

Thailand is the oldest partner of France in Asia. The two countries will celebrate the 340th anniversary of the first contact between France and Siam in 2025 and the 170th anniversary of French-Thai diplomatic relations in 2026, said the Ambassador. (TNA)







































