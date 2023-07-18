Coalition allies to again nominate Move Forward Party leader Pita in 2nd PM vote

The meeting of the eight prospective coalition parties, originally scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled to Monday.

The reason given for the change is that the original date coincided with the tripartite meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate, chaired by House Speaker Mr. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.







In this regard, a negotiation has been progressing well, confirming that the Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat will be re-nominated in the second round of the parliamentary voting for the new prime minister on July 19.

If Mr. Pita does not secure enough support from both houses this time, the Pheu Thai Party may take the lead in forming the government. The remaining small parties have expressed their satisfaction as long as the coalition of the 8 parties remains intact. (TNA)























