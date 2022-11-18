French leader shows vision of ‘Navigating a Turbulent World’ at APEC CEO Summit in Bangkok

France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, today attended the APEC CEO Summit in Thailand. He urged countries to re-embrace international rules and multilateralism for global peace and stability.

He said that the increasing confrontation between superpowers has undermined the global order, affecting trade and investment. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused food and energy crises, as he suggested that a new equilibrium and stability at the regional level be built to avoid new conflicts.







He added that dynamic balance is the best way for nations to avoid being forced to choose between superpowers.

President Macron also mentioned that capitalism and trade must be recalibrated to make it more inclusive and more sustainable to address inequality and instability. (NNT)

































