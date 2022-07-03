French businesses seek closer cooperation with Thailand

Private French firms are seeking to increase cooperation with their Thai counterparts, following a meeting between delegates from MEDEF International and the Thai government.

Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha met with MEDEF International Vice President Francois Corbin on Friday (1 July). They discussed a variety of topics, including future cooperation to development projects.







Gen Prayut said he admired the French business confederation for selecting Thailand as its first country to visit in the post-pandemic era, while stressing his government’s commitment to promoting investments and development towards sustainability.

In response, the MEDEF vice president said French firms are interested in making additional investments, as he highlighted the potential of Thailand’s economy and future opportunities between the two sides.

He also said French companies see Thailand’s growth potential and positive developments in the areas of public health and agriculture, adding that they are ready to support the kingdom through a range of cooperative frameworks, particularly human resource development.(NNT)











































