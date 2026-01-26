Thailand tops 2025 ASEAN Para Games with 175 gold medals on home soil

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand finished the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025 as the overall gold medal leader for the seventh time, securing 175 gold medals in a strong showing at the international para-sport competition in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The Games, held from January 20–26, 2026, featured 19 sports with 493 gold medals contested. Thai para athletes delivered consistent performances throughout the week, culminating in a successful final day that highlighted Thailand’s dominance.







On the final day, Thailand captured gold medals in blind football and 7-a-side cerebral palsy football after advancing to the finals in both events. In athletics, the Thai para sprint team won gold in the mixed universal 4×100-meter relay, which was included for the first time at the Games.

Thai athlete Suneeporn Tanomwong stood out, winning five gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and mixed universal 4×100m relay, breaking ASEAN Para Games records in all events.





In the final medal standings, Thailand ranked first with 175 gold, 155 silver, and 158 bronze medals, followed by Indonesia in second place with 135 gold medals, and Malaysia in third place with 64 gold medals.

The competition was broadcast live on NBT, T Sports 7, PPTV HD 36, and TrueVisions Now. Additional information is available at www.aseanparagames2025.com and on the official Facebook page, ASEAN Para Games 2025. (NNT)



































