Four ladies to challenge men in the Thailand Mixed Opener

Four female players will try put the men to the test in the Bt3 million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf due from February 10-13 at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am, Petchaburi.

Current and former LPGA members led by Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Budsabakorn Sukapan and veteran Onnarin Sattayabanphot hope to push the men to the limit and become the second female winner after Arpichaya Yubol at the inaugural episode at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin in February last year.







Pannarat, who is tuning herself up before she joins the LPGA Tour in March, hopes to better her result in the mixed event after settling at tied sixth at the Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai last April.

“I’m happy with my performance every time I compete in the Thailand Mixed. I hope to finish at a higher position this time,” said the winner of the 2015 Thai LPGA Masters.



“I had a practice round at Springfield in January. It’s a beautiful course with small greens. Now I’m working on my fitness, my driving distance and short game to get ready for the new season,” said the 24-year-old player from Khon Kaen.

Pavarisa posted a stiff challenge in the season-ending Thailand Mixed at the Aquella Golf & Country Club by trailing the eventual winner Sadom Kaewkanjana by just two strokes at the start of round four. She is among strong female contenders next week.

“I was quite happy with my performance in the previous Thailand Mixed and I hope to have a great time again,” said Pavarisa who hails from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

“Right now I’m trying to fix my game on the greens. I was not putting well last year and was nervous on the greens. Luckily, I’ve had some help from some LPGA players to work things out. I hope to regain my momentum at Springfield where I used to train with the national team years ago,” she said.







Budsabakorn will be making her second attempt in the mixed competition after signing off at tied ninth in the opening edition at the Black Mountain last February.

“My plan for the 2022 season is to play mainly in Thailand as there are two local tours for the women and the TrustGolf Tour as well. But at the end of the year, I plan to play the LPGA Q-School,” said the 24-year-old player from Chiang Rai.

Budsabakorn spent most of her 2021 year on the JLPGA Step Up Tour. She is shaping up for the up-coming Thailand Mixed, her first event after a three-month break.







“I’m working on my irons to improve my driving distance. I don’t think I hit far enough in the past,” said the four-time winner on the JLPGA Step Up Tour in 2019.

The tournament welcomes three-time Japan LPGA Tour winner Onnarin who will make her debut in the mixed format.

“I’m so excited to compete in the Thailand Mixed for the first time. I’ve never played against the men before, so it should be a great challenge for me. I would love to play in the same group with Thammanoon Sriroj as I like his playing style,” said the 37-year-old player, member of the JLPGA Step Up Tour.



























