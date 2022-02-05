Environmental damage from Rayong oil spill still being assessed

Authorities say oil slicks and patches are no longer being found in the sea and along the coastal area in Rayong province, while seawater quality readings remain within normal parameters. Officials are now determining whether people can enter the water at Mae Ramphueng Beach and if coastal fishing activities can resume.







The operations center in charge of cleaning up the spill off the coast of Rayong province indicated that no more spills have been spotted by survey vessels or satellite imagery. Additionally, no contamination was found along the coral reefs surrounding Sametisland, while two drone flights over Rayong’s coastal area and an inspection of seawater samples taken from eight areas along the province’s coastline also found no abnormalities.



Pollution Control Department (PCD) Director-General AthapolCharoenshunsa said seawater has been collected from 36 locations along the coast as well as out at sea, while sand and earth samples were collected from 12 spots on the beach for analysis. He said PH, BOD, and conductivity levels were all within the normal parameters.







The director-general also revealed the PCD formed two sub-committees to inspect the readings of heavy metals contamination and petroleum hydrocarbons, which are substances that directly affect humans. The first sub-committee will determine whether the seawater is safe enough for people to enter and swim in, as well as whether marine animals caught in the area can be consumed. The second sub-committee will evaluate the environmental impact at sea and along the coast, in order to file claims for the damages that have been incurred.







Blood and urine samples, as well as liver and kidney function tests on 508 individuals involved in the clean-up, yielded normal readings. No abnormalities were found among residents living within a kilometer of the oil slicks who were potentially at risk of contracting lung diseases. However, out of the 38 people who spent time on Rayong’s Mae Ramphueng Beach, 34 either experienced dizziness, lightheadedness or nose irritations. A mental evaluation of sellers and fishermen in the area found that 26 were highly stressed and 16 suffered from depression.

Readings of cadmium, mercury and lead levels in 14 food samples still turned up normal. Another 17 samples have since been collected for analysis, with the results to be reported next week.(NNT)



























