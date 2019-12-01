Four Chinese Beggars Arrested in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov 29 – Four Chinese beggars faking disabilities have been exposed while netting over thousands of baht a day from kind-hearted people in Bangkok.

Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang, Immigration Bureau chief, said the four Chinese nationals from Hubei province had travelled to soliciting money on streets in Malaysia and Vietnam as well.

One of them, a 61-year-old man named Tan, was arrested while begging money from people in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area and holding a sign reading “his wife was seriously ill.”

“When police tried to talk to him he pretended to be deaf. But we brought an interpreter in, he was forced to confess,” said the police officer.

Police later searched his hotel room near Hua Lamphong train station to find three other gang members drinking beer and playing card game.

Their entry permits have been revoked and police are charging them with illegal begging.(TNA)