Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passes away at 96

Former First Lady of the United States and spouse of President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, has passed away at the age of 96. The Carter Center announced her death due to dementia and declining health, stating she died peacefully at her home in Plains, Georgia.

Renowned for her deep involvement in policy and advocacy for mental health and the elderly, Rosalynn was a pivotal figure during her husband’s presidency and their subsequent humanitarian work. She was recognized for her active role in Cabinet meetings, foreign diplomacy, and her testimony before a Senate subcommittee.







President Joe Biden and other world leaders paid tribute to her contributions. The Carters’ 77-year marriage was marked by a profound partnership, with Rosalynn often credited for her political savvy and influence.

Post-presidency, the Carters founded The Carter Center, focusing on global health and human rights. Rosalynn continued her advocacy work, especially in mental health, authoring several books.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy is remembered for her commitment to public service, her impactful tenure as First Lady, and her enduring partnership with Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president. (NNT)



























