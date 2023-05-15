Formation of coalition government discussed with 5 other parties, says Pita

Move Forward Party has initially held talks with five more parties in the previous opposition to form a coalition government, MFP leader and prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat said at a press conference on Monday.

Five parties include Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai and Pen Tham (Fair Party). The total seats of six parties amount to approximately 309 out of 500 seats in the lower house. It secures the majority in forming the government, he said.







All sides should accept consensus from the election. It is a hefty price to pay for someone who is thinking of abolition of election results or forming a minority government. People will not allow that to happen, he said.

In the meantime, MFP has established a contact point with other parties. The formation of the next government will be subject to a Memorandum of Understanding.

His party will form a government as soon as possible to avoid any delay and vacuum. There is also the transition team to make sure smooth transition from the previous government to the next government. (TNA)















