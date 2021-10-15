U.S. to allow in vaccinated travelers from abroad starting Nov. 8

Foreign travelers previously barred from entering the United States during the pandemic would be allowed to enter the country beginning Nov. 8, provided they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to an unnamed White House official, the Biden administration would end travel restrictions on that date for visitors traveling by air or hoping to cross the land border.







Visitors would need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to board flights to America. The same would apply at land border crossings.

Commercial drivers and students who are not currently banned would need to show proof of vaccination starting in January.

The USA will continue to block unvaccinated foreigners from entering, although with limited exemptions, including for young children.





Foreigners intending to fly to the United States need to show proof of vaccination before boarding and a negative coronavirus test within three days of entering.

Unvaccinated Americans traveling from overseas need to test negative for the coronavirus one day before returning home and show proof that they have bought a test to take after arriving in the United States.





























