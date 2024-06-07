Foreign Minister welcomes Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call by H.E. Mr. Pham Viet Hung, Ambassador of Viet Nam to Thailand. The Foreign Minister welcomed and congratulated the Vietnamese Ambassador on his assumption of duty on 4 June 2024.

​Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of the bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Viet Nam in all areas. They discussed ways to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, including exchanges of high-level visits, increasing two-way trade and investment, as well as enhancing people-to-people ties and tourism, especially under the “Six Countries, One Destination” scheme. (MFA)













































