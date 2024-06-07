Bangkok and parts of Thailand prepare for heavy rainfalls and flash floods

The Office of the National Water Resources announced that the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in heavy and very heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in the northern, upper northeastern, and central regions.

Flood warnings have been issued for June 4-11, 2024, for the following regions:

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Upper Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, and Khon Kaen.







Central Region: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has coordinated with these 23 provinces to prepare for potential heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods, forest runoffs, and standing water.







Authorities are instructed to monitor and watch for weather-related disasters 24/7, particularly by closely tracking rainfall levels in each area and monitoring high-risk zones for heavy or accumulated rainfall that may cause flooding.

For natural tourist sites, if heavy rain poses a risk of danger, provincial governors are to order responsible agencies to issue warnings and restrict access to the affected areas. Additionally, officials are to be stationed in these high-risk areas around the clock. (NNT)





































