Foreign Minister meets with Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore during his visit to Singapore to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial Meeting and IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum on 5 June 2024.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his appreciation and commended Singapore for hosting IPEF Ministerial Meeting and IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum, which provides an important platform in mobilizing funding for clean economy development. The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed his intention to work closely with Singapore to promote economic partnership and facilitate the private sectors of both sides in conducting their businesses.







Both sides discussed ways to enhance the economic partnership and agreed to explore more opportunities in advancing cooperation particularly in the areas of clean energy, logistics, and digital economy through Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship (STEER) as well as ASEAN Digital Economy Framework in which Thailand has played a key role, and through Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), which is the multilateral framework that Thailand is in the process to join. They also exchanged views on the possibility to promoting food security cooperation.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed commitment to work together under IPEF towards tangible benefits, especially in developing sustainable infrastructure and clean energy projects. Currently, Thailand is proposing to the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum a number of projects in sustainable infrastructure and climate tech and looks forward to collaborating with IPEF Partners in this regard. (MFA)

































































