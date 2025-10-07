Foreign Minister Sihasak calls for informed public dialogue on 2000–2001 MOUs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to provide the public with as much factual information as possible regarding the 2000 and 2001 MOUs. He stressed that the ministry aims to ensure citizens clearly understand the process, structure, and implications of these agreements.

The Foreign Minister said that talks are still underway on how a possible public referendum would take shape. He urged patience and time for further dialogue, adding that the issue is not solely a matter for the Foreign Ministry, but forms part of the government’s wider policy agenda.



Addressing the proposal for a referendum to revoke the MOUs, the Foreign Minister clarified that no cancellation has been proposed and that the parliamentary commission is still reviewing the matter. He said the commission’s findings will play a key role in the government’s decision-making process, emphasizing the importance of caution and transparency given the implications for Thailand’s national interests.

Sihasak noted that if citizens are to participate in the decision, they must be provided with clear and comprehensive information. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a democratic society, emphasizing that the public should be able to make informed decisions based on complete and accurate information. He added that the Ministry must also review the legal dimensions and hold discussions with all concerned parties, stressing that such matters should not be decided hastily but through careful and inclusive dialogue.





Addressing reports that Norway had provided funding to Cambodia for mine-clearance operations that were not implemented, Sihasak said Thailand also wants to take part in mine-clearance efforts, as such initiatives benefit all countries in the region. While details are still being worked out, he stated that any financial assistance for demining activities is beneficial, and confirmed that Norway has expressed willingness to provide further assistance. (NNT)



































