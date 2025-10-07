Relief flows to Buri Ram, Sisaket, and Surin as border conflict victims receive aid

BANGKOK, Thailand – Residents in Buri Ram, Sisaket, and Surin provinces have begun receiving government relief payments in response to the recent unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border. Many withdrew funds from ATMs in their vicinity, saying they would use the assistance for daily necessities and agricultural supplies. Many expressed gratitude to the government for its continued support and called for further economic measures to help reduce financial burdens.



The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that the compensation payments were made in line with the Cabinet resolution of August 26, 2025, providing assistance to households evacuated during cross-border clashes. The first round of payments covers three provinces, totaling 147,370 households.

Funds are being transferred via PromptPay through the Government Savings Bank (GSB), linked to recipients’ national ID numbers. Households that have not yet received payments due to incomplete or returned data will be included once verified, and citizens can check their payment status at relief68.disaster.go.th.



The DDPM stated that households evacuated for eight days or longer will receive 5,000 baht, while those evacuated for seven days or fewer will receive 2,000 baht per household. The initiative forms part of the government’s urgent relief program to assist citizens affected by the border unrest. The DDPM has urged the public to follow official updates on its Facebook page for the latest information on disbursements. (NNT)



































