(Condo For Sale) Chom Talay Resort – 2 bed 2 bath in Na-Jomtien PP10107

Chom Talay Resort is a beachfront development located at the beginning of Na Jomtien Beach. It is located in a prime location with private beach access, next to famous seafood restaurants, and easy access to Sukhumvit Road and Jomtien Beach. It is only 5 minutes from Tiger Zoo and Pattaya Floating Market. It is a 20-minute drive to Pattaya City. Facilities include a swimming pool, gardens, a playground, covered parking, and 24-hour security. This exclusive corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering 121 sq. m. of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European-style kitchen, dining space, laundry space, and a large balcony with stunning sea views. This unit is available for sale under foreign name and ready to move in!







2 Bedroom Condo For Sale in Na Jomtien

– Beachfront condo in North Na Jomtien

– Close to restaurants and facilities

– No road between the pool and the beach

– 121 sqm, fully furnished

– Foreign Quota

Sale Price: ฿ 8.99m / $264k / €256k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































