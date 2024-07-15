Foreign Minister praises BOI Office in Riyadh as important milestone in Thai-Saudi economic partnership

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand Board of Investment’s Office in Riyadh, along with H.E. Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia on 14 July 2024.

Foreign Minister also delivered his opening remarks for the Thai – Saudi Investment Forum. In his speech, he underlined the opening of the Riyadh Office reflected that the two countries are committed to working together as partners in pursuit of common prosperity for their peoples by expanding trade and investment opportunities as well as deepening cooperation between the private sectors.







Foreign Minister took this opportunity to meet with leading Saudi companies, including livestock importers, BUPA Arabia, AlBaik, and Ceer Motors to highlight proactive economic diplomacy through the promotion of trade and investment cooperation in energy, EV, food security, health and wellness with Saudi Arabia. (MFA)











































