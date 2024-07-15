Foreign Minister lands in Saudi Arabia to preside over opening ceremony of BOI’s Office in Riyadh

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to preside over the opening ceremony of Thailand Board of Investment’s Office in Riyadh with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia. Foreign Minister will lead representatives of public and private sectors to participate in the Thai – Saudi Investment Forum and Business Matching activities to be organized tomorrow by Board of Investment of Thailand on 13 July 2024.







On this occasion, Foreign Minister will hold meetings with Saudi high-level representatives to further strengthen bilateral relations as well as economic cooperation.

BOI’s Office in Riyadh will be BOI’s 17th overseas mission and the 1st in the Middle East. Its aim is to encourage more foreign investment in Thailand’s target industries as well as facilitate Thai investment in Saudi Arabia and the region. (MFA)



























































