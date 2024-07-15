Foreign Minister meets with Saudi Health Minister to advance and materialize health and wellness cooperation

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman bin Dashes Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, during his trip to preside over the opening of BOI Office in Riyadh on 14 July 2024.

Both sides discussed ways to promote health cooperation, especially the transfer of patients from Saudi Arabia to Thailand for medical treatment, investment in the wellness and spa, pharmaceutical production, as well as the negotiation on the MOU and Action Plan on cooperation between the two health ministries. (MFA)














































