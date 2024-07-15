Foreign Minister visits Saudi Arabia to promote cooperation in agriculture and food security

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended a meeting with H.E. Mr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia, and Mr. Sulaiman AlRumai, CEO of Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), during his working visit to Saudi Arabia to preside over the opening of BOI Office in Riyadh on 14 July 2024.

Both sides discussed ways to promote cooperation in agriculture and food security, especially the expansion of trade and investment opportunities in livestock, export of trees to Saudi Arabia to support the Saudi Green Initiative, and finalization of the MOU between the two Agriculture Ministries to promote the exchange of expertise between both countries. (MFA)































































