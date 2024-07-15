Talks on FTA between Thailand and European Free Trade Association, visa facilitation for Swiss Nationals

Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs met with H.E. Mr. Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Thailand on 11 of July 2024.

Both sides exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the on-going negotiations for FTA between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), promotion of trade and investment and visa facilitation for Swiss Nationals.

The Ambassador also expressed appreciation for Thailand’s participation in the recent Summit for Peace in Ukraine held in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024. (MFA)

































































