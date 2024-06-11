Elderly woman found dead in shopping mall fitness center sauna room

A 68-year-old woman who regularly used a sauna at her local gym was found dead inside the sauna, with some of her skin peeling off.

Police from Pak Kret Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, rescue workers, and doctors from the Institute of Forensic Science were called to the scene to investigate the death of a woman inside the sauna room of a well-known fitness center in a shopping mall in the Chaeng Wattana area.

The scene of the incident was a sauna room located at the back of the fitness center. The body of the deceased woman, identified as Mrs. Thanchanok, 68 years old, was found. She was a regular customer at the fitness center.







Her body showed signs of severe skin damage, with the skin on both arms, chest, left side of the face, and under the chin turning red, peeling off to reveal the underlying flesh. Gym staff helped carry the body out of the sauna room and attempted CPR, but to no avail.

Upon questioning gym staff, it was learned that the woman would come to the gym every day for exercise, usually in the morning. On the day of the incident, she arrived at around 8 a.m. and chose to exercise independently.









After around 11a.m., the staff did not see her and assumed she had left. It was not until 6 p.m. that someone reported finding an unconscious customer in the sauna room. Staff immediately retrieved her and attempted to help, but she was already dead.

Initial medical examination revealed that the peeling skin had been exposed to the heat in the sauna room for approximately 4-5 hours. The police have gathered evidence and contacted the family before sending the body to the Institute of Forensic Science for further examination to determine the exact cause of death. (TNA)





































