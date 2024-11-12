Typhoon ‘Yin Xing’ weakens; heavy rains persist in Southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operations Center has issued an update on Typhoon “Yin Xing,” currently near Hainan Island and the central Vietnamese coast. The storm is expected to weaken into a low-pressure system and is not projected to impact Thailand.

Meanwhile, a monsoon trough combined with a northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and upper southern regions will bring heavy rainfall to the South over the next three days. High-risk areas for landslides, flash floods, and river runoff include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani, where residents are urged to stay alert.



According to Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Sasikan Wanthanachun, light rain is expected across northeastern, eastern, and central Thailand, including Bangkok, during the Loy Krathong festival on November 14 and 15. However, festival activities are set to continue as planned, allowing travelers and locals to enjoy the celebrations without major disruption.

In the Chao Phraya River basin, Chao Phraya Dam has reduced water discharge to 751 cubic meters per second (m³/s), with plans to decrease it further to 700 m³/s by November 12. This adjustment should assist in restoring low-lying areas in Ayutthaya province, though Ayutthaya and Suphan Buri provinces remain affected by ongoing flooding. Relief efforts are underway, with local authorities and organizations providing emergency supplies and community kitchens to assist affected residents.







As part of the ongoing flood relief program, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has transferred 9,000 baht per household to support families impacted by recent flooding. To date, 223,477 households have received a combined total of 2.01 billion baht via PromptPay, providing needed support to those recovering from flood damage. (NNT)





































