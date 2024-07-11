‘Amazing Beach Life Festival 2024’ in Rayong, Phang-Nga, Phuket, and Songkhla July 12 – Aug11

With the aim to boost Thailand’s tourism during the green season, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is running the campaign “Amazing Beach Life Festival 2024,” promoting four beach destinations, namely Rayong, Phang-Nga, Phuket, and Songkhla, starting from 12 July and going on to 11 August 2024.







In each location, both Thai and foreign tourists can enjoy beach activities such as water sports, music by the sea, arts and crafts, food trucks and beach bars, and local specialties, detailed below:

Tropical Beach in Rayong, 12-14 July, experiencing Thailand’s eastern foods and fruits at Laem Charoen Beach; Beach Rhythms in Phang-Nga, 26-28 July, rejoicing with food, drinks, and parties in the Andaman Sea’s delightful waters; Neon Waves in Phuket, 2-4 August, enjoying the nightlife of Patong Beach, with neon lights reflecting on the sea; Art Paradise in Songkhla, 9-11 August, immersing yourself in the Songkhla old-town-style fair at Chalatat Beach.

Thailand’s beach vibes are waiting for you to enjoy them every day. (PRD)





































