Foot infections caused by prolonged exposure to floodwaters challenges

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health has provided an update on flood-related health conditions in Thailand, reporting that the most common ailments are foot infections caused by prolonged exposure to floodwaters. Despite the challenges, all 67 health facilities previously affected by the flooding have now returned to full operations, ensuring that medical services are available to those in need.

As of September 22, Ten provinces, including Phitsanulok, Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Phanom, remain severely affected by flooding, impacting 3,333 households. The number of injured has risen to 992, while the death toll stands at 47. While some temporary shelters have been closed in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Lampang, 83 shelters remain active across seven provinces to support displaced residents.







Over 2,400 medical and public health teams have been deployed, providing home visits, health education, and medical care to more than 139,000 people. Mental health services have reached nearly 27,000 individuals, with 755 high-stress cases identified and further care provided where necessary. Common health concerns include foot infections, respiratory and gastrointestinal issues, and musculoskeletal problems, with medical supplies in place to meet current demand.

In northern provinces such as Phayao and Lamphun, rising river levels pose an ongoing concern. Provincial health offices are closely monitoring these areas and remain prepared to respond to any medical needs as the situation develops. (NNT)





































