10-Day Weather Forecast – Monitoring the transition from rainy to cool season with unstable weather conditions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has updated the 10-day weather forecast from September 23 to October 2, based on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The forecast includes daily rainfall accumulation (from 7:00 AM to 7:00 AM the following day) and wind patterns at the 925 hPa level (750 meters). Red areas indicate heavy rainfall, while green indicates light rain. This period will see continued rainfall across Thailand, with shifting wind patterns, requiring close monitoring of weather changes.



September 23-26: A strong monsoon trough will stretch across the northern, upper northeastern, and upper central regions. Combined with relatively strong monsoonal winds, this will result in persistent moderate to heavy rainfall in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions. Northern and upper northeastern areas should be on high alert for possible heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides. Continuous rain may also cause flooding in low-lying areas. In the south, rainfall and winds will start to ease, but strong winds offshore may still affect small boats, which should remain grounded for at least another day.







September 27-October 2: Rainfall is expected to decrease slightly in the northern and upper northeastern regions. Most areas will see light to moderate rain as cooler air masses begin to move over the northern parts of Thailand, signaling the transition from the rainy to the cool season. Wind patterns will remain unstable. At the start of October, tropical storms may form, and further weather updates will be required.

This forecast is based on current data and may change as new meteorological information is processed.





































