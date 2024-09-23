22-wheel truck fails to brake, crashes into 16 vehicles on Kanchanaphisek Expressway

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand – A 22-wheel trailer truck lost control while descending a bridge on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway, leading to a massive crash involving 16 vehicles, including cars, pickup trucks, gas tankers, and other trailers, September 23.

The incident was captured on a dashcam from one of the vehicles involved. Initially, the footage shows vehicles moving slowly in a queue on the expressway while descending from the bridge over the Chao Phraya River. Suddenly, the 22-wheel truck, loaded with a shipping container, can be seen speeding down the left lane. The truck appeared to have lost its brakes and crashed into several vehicles at the back of the line. This caused a chain reaction as the impacted vehicles were pushed into those ahead of them. The truck eventually collided with another trailer, sending it skidding across the highway. Although the truck eventually slowed down, it continued to move slightly before coming to a complete stop.



Eyewitnesses recalled the terrifying moment, stating that traffic had been moving smoothly before the incident. As vehicles were slowing down, they heard the screeching sound of brakes from behind, followed by a series of collisions.

Emergency medical services in Samut Prakan, including paramedics and rescue volunteers, were quickly dispatched to the scene to assist the injured. A total of 17 people were reported injured, including the driver of the trailer truck that lost control. The injured were transported to several nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities closed off the road for over an hour to clear the debris and assist the injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation, with police interviewing all injured parties, especially the truck driver, to determine the charges and legal consequences. (TNA)







































