Prime Minister Paetongtarn discusses flood impact with Lao National Assembly President, joint solutions proposed

LAOS – (October 8, 2024) – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Mr. Xaysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly of Laos, during her official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, held back-to-back with the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. The discussion focused on the mutual concerns over the recent flood crisis affecting both countries.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn expressed her condolences to the people of Laos impacted by severe flooding across multiple provinces. She announced that Thailand has donated 2.9 million baht to support flood recovery in Laos, with an additional 3.9 million baht from the Thai private sector. Furthermore, Thailand provided 2.1 million baht in support of Laos hosting the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Vientiane next week.







The Lao National Assembly President congratulated Paetongtarn on her new position as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister, emphasizing the importance of strong ties between the two nations, especially in areas like agriculture and education. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing shared challenges, including the current flood situation.

In closing, Prime Minister Paetongtarn reiterated Thailand’s full support for Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship and expressed confidence that the upcoming ASEAN Summit would be a success. (PRD)





































