Floating train day trips from Bangkok to Lop Buri’s Pasak Cholasid Dam start this November

The special “Rod Fai Loi Nam” (floating train) travel route from Bangkok to Pasak Cholasid Dam, Thailand’s largest earthen dam in Lop Buri province, is going to return with its first journey of the year on 5 November 2022. It will run every Saturday and Sunday from 5 November to 29 January 2023 (except 31 December and 1 January).







The train departs from Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong) at 06.00 hr and reaches Pasak Cholasid Dam at 10.35 hr. The train will stop here for 20 minutes to give passengers some time to enjoy the scenery. It will continue to the last station at Khok Salung, where it will stop for 30 minutes to let everyone go shopping for local products before returning to the dam, where passengers can have leisure time or lunch. The return trip departs the dam at 15.30 hr to arrive at Hua Lampong Station at 18.50 hr.







The fare for the round-trip journey from Hua Lamphong station to Pasak Cholasid Dam is 560 baht per person (air-conditioned carriages) and 330 baht per person (regular or fan carriages).

Those who are interested can book tickets in advance at train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket System at www.dticket.railway.co.th. (PRD)

































