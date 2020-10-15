Floating Market in Songkhla, southern Thailand, reopens

Bang Klam Floating Market, Songkhla, has become popular among tourists since it reopened after being closed for more than one year. Getting a lot of attention is the colorful graffiti on the floor and walls of the buildings. The community expects the market to become one of the new check-in points of the province.







A large number of tourists have visited Bang Klam Floating Market to buy products and take photos at various spots. The visitors enjoyed seeing the graffiti-art of two giant cats with a clear water bowl. Meanwhile, 3D crocodiles on the floor suggest that Bang Klam canal had a lot of crocodiles in the past, but a depiction of a junk and an outstretched rope shows the waterway has had a long association with trading and markets.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The floating market also features vintage cars, a giant egret sculpture and various activities to keep the kids amused.









Mr. Surat Laichan, Bang Klam District Chief Officer, said today he would like to thank all concerned who have placed importance on the way of life of the villagers along the Bang Klam canal. He expressed his belief that it will stimulate the economy in this area.

The Bang Klam Floating Market is now fully open. It opens only on Saturdays from 1 a.m. onwards. The market is located near Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. It is just 15 kilometers by car. (NNT)











