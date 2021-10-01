First lot of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine coming to Thailand in November

Zuellig Pharma confirmed the first lot of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna will arrive in November.

The importer of the Moderna vaccine stated that it would deliver 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Thailand in November.







Thailand ordered 6.8 million doses of the vaccine and the company said that the delivery could be completed within the first quarter of next year.

The country logged 11,754 new COVID-19 cases and 123 new fatalities over the past 24 hours. Since April, its total cases have risen to 1,586,366.



Eased disease controls took effect today. In the dark-red zones of maximum and strict COVID-19 controls, the curfew was shortened to 10pm. – 4am. Shopping malls and convenience stores open until 9pm and bands can perform at eateries.

Cinemas reopened as the Department of Health urged operators and customers to strictly follow disease control measures including the limited 50% use of seating capacities to prevent Covid-19 transmission. (TNA)



























