First group of 15 Thai workers return safely from Israel

A flight carrying 15 Thai laborers has landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport with their delighted relatives waiting to welcome them. Several government ministers from various departments have traveled to offer support to the returning workers.

Mr. Krachakorn Phutsorn, a Thai worker who was injured in the Hamas-Israel fighting said he was very happy that all the organizations have helped the injured return to Thailand in the first group.







He along with the employer took shelter at home. When it was lunchtime, the employer said it was safe and would take workers to eat. On the way back to the accommodation, there were gunshots from the roadside.

He was shot in the knee and three other workers were also injured. He thought he wouldn’t survive that day because it was so intense. They were shooting continuously, not one shot at a time. The employer’s relatives also helped them to take refuge and called an ambulance to take them to the hospital, he said.







Another Thai laborer said that as for those who tragically lost their lives, the bodies will be handled differently depending on their nationality. If they were Israeli citizens, they will undergo religious rituals. For those of other nationalities, their remains will be placed in body bags and kept in a cold room while awaiting identification through DNA testing, as they did not have identification documents on them when they lost their lives. (TNA)











