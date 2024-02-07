Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his spouse have arrived in Thailand for an official visit, upon the invitation of the Thai Prime Minister.

This official visit marks the first formal visit of Prime Minister Hun Manet to Thailand, aimed at expanding cooperation in various mutually beneficial areas between Thailand and Cambodia, particularly in economic development in border areas, increasing trade and investment, promoting connectivity in transportation, and enhancing tourism cooperation, as well as strengthening people-to-people relations between the two countries.







During this official visit to Thailand, the Cambodian Prime Minister will hold discussions with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and witness the signing of cooperation agreements between various agencies of Thailand and Cambodia. He will also meet with the President of the Thai Senate and the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as preside over the opening ceremony of the Thai-Cambodian Business Forum. (TNA)





































