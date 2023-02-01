First-ever ‘Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023’ in Hua Hin on Feb 2-6

The Amazing Muay Thai Festival will be held from 2 to 6 February 2023 to promote Muay Thai boxing as part of the national heritage and a world-famous element of Thai culture.

The event also coincides with “National Muay Thai Day,” which falls on 6 February every year, to commemorate the day Somdej Phrasanphet – commonly known as Phra Chao Suae, a king in the Ayutthaya period – ascended the throne. His Majesty was known for his mastery of Muay Thai, with his techniques still being taught today.







Activities will take place at both Rachabhakti Park and the Sea Pine Beach area in Hua Hin, Prachaup Khiri Khan province, with the following program details:

– Activities at Rachaphakti Park from 4 to 6 February, starting from 16.00 hr, include a Muay Thai exhibition; demonstrations of Muay Thai in four styles; best provincial product showcase; Muay Thai merchandise booth; local activities, such as tattooing, making Mongkol Muay, and sword forging; a ceremony to pay homage to Phra Chao Suae; and a wai khru ceremony – a ritual performed by boxers before a fight. Up to 5,000 participants are expected for the wai khru ceremony, on 6 February at 18.00 hr, which would set a new Guinness World Record;







– At the nearby Sea Pine Beach, from 2 to 6 February, activities throughout the day will be designated for Muay Thai training on the beach with Muay Thai superstars, as well as the Thailand Cup Tournament and WBC Muay Thai World Championship Showdowns.

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is a unique martial art form combining grace and flow, and utilizing the hands, elbows, knees, and shins as weapons. It is also sometimes referred to as the “art of eight limbs.”

More information on the Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023 can be found at www.amazingmuaythaifestival.com. (PRD)




























