Q: Could ibuprofen worsen disease for people with COVID-19?

A: Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend against the use of ibuprofen.

WHO is aware of concerns on the use of ibuprofen for the treatment of fever for people with COVID-19. We are consulting with physicians treating the patients and are not aware of reports of any negative effects, beyond the usual ones that limit its use in certain populations.

If you are asked to be in quarantine:

If health authorities have recommended limiting your physical social contact to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, you can stay connected via email, social media, video conference and telephone.

(Sources:World Health Organization Facebook Page)






