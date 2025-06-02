‘Feel the Beat of DIP’ – Free concert at Siam Square to raise IP awareness on June 7

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce is set to host a free public concert and awareness event on Saturday, June 7, at Block K in Bangkok’s Siam Square. Running from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the event combines live music with outreach activities aimed at raising awareness about intellectual property rights.

Titled "Feel the Beat of DIP," the event comes as Thailand's music industry continues to grow, seeking to inspire creativity among younger generations while helping them understand the value of protecting their work. Live performances by The Parkinson and No One Else are expected to draw a mix of fans and passersby.







Alongside the music, visitors will find booths offering a range of products and services, including complimentary consultations on intellectual property. The sessions are intended to help creators better understand their rights and how to build value around their work.

With its central location and easy access via public transport, the event is expected to attract a diverse crowd, engaging them in a more accessible conversation about intellectual property and the creative economy.

More information is available on the Department of Intellectual Property's official website at https://www.ipthailand.go.th/ and various social media platforms. (NNT)


































