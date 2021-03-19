Federation of Thai Industries will procure 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine for businesses

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) will procure 100,000 doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be used and paid for by businesses in the first phase of a private sector vaccination scheme.



FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the Government Pharmaceutical Organization has confirmed the FTI’s order, adding that the vaccine costing 1,000 baht per dose should be administered in June.







According to the FTI, about 50,000 individuals in 109 companies, mostly in the food and drug sectors, are joining the scheme after an initial survey. This batch is not related to the government’s batch for the public and the FTI is in line for the next lot for vaccinations.



Other Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and the Philippines have also launched private schemes, which proponents say will help kick-start key industries and cut the state burden. (NNT)













