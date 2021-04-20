Face masks compulsory outdoors in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, or pay 20,000 baht fine

People not wearing face masks while outdoors in this southern province are liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under a provincial order effective from Tuesday.







The “most urgent” order, dated April 19 and signed by governor Wichawut Jinto, was sent to all heads of government offices, district chiefs and municipal mayors in the province.



According to the provincial governor, all people in the province are required to wear a face mask all the time when out of their homes or living quarters, as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.

The order is effective until further notice. (NNT)









