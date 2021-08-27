Exports across Thai borders rise to over 90 billion baht – 41.7 % hike in July

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit reported today that Thailand’s border commerce and trade grew 29.67 percent to a value of 147.549 billion baht in July with exports worth over 90 billion baht, up 41.7 percent. Imports were clocked at 57 billion baht, up 14.43 percent.







In the first seven months of the year, border commerce reached a value of 970.721 billion baht, up 30.97 percent. Exports from Thailand were worth 591 billion baht, rising 37.88 percent, while imports were worth 379 billion baht, increasing 21.5 percent.



The positive turn around was attributed to close collaboration between the public and private sectors, the expedited reopening of 44 out of 97 border checkpoints where COVID-19 infections have been relaxed, recovery of neighboring trading partners and the weaker baht. The COVID-19 situation nevertheless remains a negative factor that has impeded progress. (NNT)



























