Explanation sought on alleged cut in Thai actress Tangmo’s head

The commander of the Institute of Forensic Medicine will convene the doctor who conducted the autopsy of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong to clarify a suspected cut in her head, admitting it was a new issue.

Pol Maj Gen Supichai Limsiwawong, commander of the institute, said that he needed additional information from the doctor responsible for the autopsy after the report that there was a cut in the actress’s head.



The doctor earlier reported only that there were many wounds on the body and the biggest one was in the inner side of her right thigh, the commander said.

Meanwhile, Krisana Sriboonpimsuay, lawyer of the actress’s mother, went to the Provincial Police Region 1 head office. He said he would request the latest information in the case, especially on a cut in the actress’s head and her swollen left eye.







He said he might ask Tangmo’s mother to officially allow him to act on her behalf in observing evidence and witnesses’ accounts that police had. (TNA)































