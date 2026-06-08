Experts say Philippines quake poses no risk to Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Experts say Thailand faces no threat after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, damaging buildings and prompting local tsunami advisories. The Department of Mineral Resources reported that the undersea earthquake occurred at 6:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 55.2 kilometers. The epicenter was located approximately 26 kilometers southwest of Kablalan in the southern Philippines. The earthquake was caused by the subduction of the Philippine Sea plate beneath the Eurasian plate.

Initial reports indicated structural damage to buildings in General Santos City. While Philippine authorities issued tsunami warnings for nearby coastal areas, no casualties have been reported.







Santi Pailoplee, a geology professor at Chulalongkorn University, said that despite the earthquake’s large magnitude and its potential to generate tsunamis near the source, Thailand is not at risk.

Santi explained that the island of Borneo acts as a natural geographical barrier between the disaster zone and Thailand, effectively blocking any potential tsunami waves from entering the Gulf of Thailand. Furthermore, he noted that the event is entirely separate from tectonic structures in Thailand and will not trigger domestic seismic activity. There is no need for panic in Thailand. This event will not impact the country, either in terms of a tsunami or active faults, he said. (TNA)

















































