Expert praises ‘Half-Half Plus’ scheme for boosting economy and supporting citizens

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dr. Stithorn Thananithichot, lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University, viewed the government’s “Half-Half Plus” co-payment scheme as a smart continuation of a policy already familiar to the public. He said the program benefits both the economy and citizens by helping reduce the cost of living while stimulating nationwide spending.



Dr. Stithorn explained that the program’s strength lies in its subsidy mechanism tied to taxpayers’ status, allowing funds to circulate more effectively among small local businesses while encouraging citizens to properly enter the tax system. He added that the initiative offers twofold benefits — stimulating the economy in the short term and reinforcing fiscal discipline in the long term through closer integration of the tax system and policies.

However, he expressed concern about technical issues and system performance, noting that many citizens are already familiar with the previous scheme. He emphasized that the registration process must remain stable and safeguarded against misuse to uphold public trust and ensure positive results. (NNT)



































