PM Anutin opens Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Carnival, highlights tourism and cultural heritage

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony of the Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Carnival on October 7, reaffirming the government’s commitment to elevating the festival to the global stage.

The Prime Minister said he was honored to attend the festival again, describing the long-standing tradition of the province as a cultural heritage that reflects the faith, unity, and creativity of the Thai people. He praised local authorities, communities, and organizers for keeping the tradition alive and passing it on to future generations.



Anutin noted that the festival reflects the development and potential of the Thai people in harnessing culture as a driver of economic growth, stimulating tourism, and fostering happiness within communities. He expressed his heartfelt wishes for peace, happiness, and unity to all Thai people.

After the opening ceremony, Anutin attended a drone light show that featured a spectacular aerial display, including a formation depicting the portraits of Their Majesties the King and Queen. The Prime Minister respectfully paid homage before warmly greeting and taking photos with attendees gathered at the venue.





The Prime Minister described the festival as a symbol of Nakhon Phanom and the Northeastern region, marking the beginning of Thailand’s festive year-end season and serving as a major tourism event that drives the local economy. He invited people nationwide to visit Nakhon Phanom and experience the festival’s lively cultural celebrations. (NNT)



































