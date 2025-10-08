Thai MP rejects Trump’s peace push and calls to fix border truths

BANGKOK, Thailand — Rangsiman Rome, list MP and deputy leader of the People’s Party, has warned against treating peace as a personal achievement amid reports that U.S. President Donald J. Trump is preparing to broker a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia.

Speaking in his capacity as chairman of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform, Rangsiman said that while all sides want the Thai-Cambodian situation to calm down peacefully, any agreement must go beyond surface-level settlements.



“Peace is not something that belongs to any one power or individual,” he said. “It’s not just about sitting down, signing, and walking away. There are many issues that have been swept under the rug for years — we need to uncover and resolve them carefully.”

He emphasized that Thailand must uphold its highest national interests amid pressure from larger nations, warning that the country should not follow major powers uncritically.

“Sometimes they don’t even have the right information. It’s our duty to provide it,” he added.



The remarks came amid speculation that Trump could chair an upcoming peace signing ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, under terms reportedly excluding Chinese involvement.

Rangsiman cautioned that such proposals must be studied carefully:

“We’re caught between competing superpowers. The key question is how Thailand can navigate this situation while protecting its sovereignty and long-term interests.”





He reiterated that Thailand’s approach must prioritize both the rule of law and the avoidance of unnecessary conflict, stressing that border issues are complex and cannot be settled overnight.

“We want this to end as peacefully and simply as possible, but enforcing the law is unavoidable,” Rangsiman concluded.



































